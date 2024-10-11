Najveći online resurs za ronioce
What we did in Raja Ampat for AWARE week

What we did for AWARE week

During AWARE Week 2024, the Meridian Adventure Dive Resort team actively engaged in various conservation efforts to protect the marine environment in Raja Ampat. On Monday, September 16, the week began with a Dive Against Debris event at the adopted dive site, Saonek Monde. The divers and the resort staff gathered to remove marine debris from the waters. The collected data was meticulously recorded on the Dive Against Debris app, providing valuable insights into the impact of pollution beneath the surface.

AWARE week 2
What we did in Raja Ampat for AWARE week 3

The following day, on September 17, the team shifted focus to removing Crown of Thorns starfish from the coral reefs. Known for their destructive feeding on coral polyps, the Crown of Thorns population was becoming a threat to the delicate reef ecosystems. Equipped with specialised tools, the team worked diligently to extract these predatory starfish from the reefs, ensuring the coral could thrive without further damage. See more here – https://www.facebook.com/meridianadventuresdive/videos/1460269657991130

On September 18, the resort staff and their families came together for a mangrove cleanup. Understanding the vital role mangroves play in maintaining coastal ecosystems, the group worked for an hour to clear debris from the area. The importance of mangroves as “Trees of Life” was highlighted, with Indonesia hosting a significant portion of the world’s mangrove forests, making this effort crucial for the local environment's health. See more here – https://www.facebook.com/meridianadventuresdive/posts/pfbid025xKhZTbtw9HYMPXFqXM5DfLvc4QjjPXtRr7GHDczGo8e7qfC7fSPv1RojvJeE5Rwl

AWARE week 3
What we did in Raja Ampat for AWARE week 4

Thursday, September 19, saw a beach cleanup effort involving resort staff and guests. The group took to the beaches to collect litter and debris carried in by the currents of the Dampier Strait. This activity underscored the importance of keeping Raja Ampat’s coastline pristine, given its unique position as a hub of marine biodiversity. See more here – https://www.facebook.com/meridianadventuresdive/posts/pfbid02Q6TRYcCMipnjJAm9ksCYwHJE7uiwDKbyiV9adacqxuu7adgLnZzbL3Xt8mFXMGSwl

The AWARE week was concluded with a presentation on Saturday, September 21, led by instructors Cullen and Kayra. They educated attendees on the importance of combating marine pollution and offered practical solutions, encouraging everyone to participate in local cleanup efforts and reduce their personal plastic use. The presentation empowered participants to make a tangible difference in preserving the beauty and biodiversity of Raja Ampat for future generations.

O nama Meridian Adventure Dive:

Smješten u zapanjujućoj Raja Ampat, Indonezija, Meridian Adventure Dive je PADI Eco Resort s 5 zvjezdica i ponosni dobitnik prestižne PADI Green Star nagrade. Naše ronjenje usluge, poznate po svojoj profesionalnosti i kvaliteti, postale su sinonim za PADI i Meridian avantura imena, osiguravajući pouzdano i ugodno iskustvo ronjenja za sve.

Latest Podcast Epizoda iz Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Kako se nosite s praćenjem zarona kada je vaš posljednji bio vrlo stresan zbog nedostatka zraka? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@adefrutos63
#askmark Kako se nosite s praćenjem zarona kada je vaš posljednji bio vrlo stresan zbog nedostatka zraka?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKOVI

Postanite fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Kupnja opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE WEB STRANICE

Web stranica: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodna fotografija, savjeti, recenzije ronilačke opreme
Web stranica: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Vijesti o ronjenju, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, izvješća o putovanjima
Web stranica: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedini Dive Show u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu
Web stranica: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših brendova
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLIJEDITE NAS NA SOCIJALNIM MEDIJIMA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Surađujemo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu.

Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku koju provodi kvalificirani instruktor ronjenja.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Vraćate se u vodu nakon lošeg ronjenja? #AskMark #scuba

Ovaj tjedan u podcastu, profesionalni ronilački vodiči na Filipinima su u vrućoj vodi nakon dojave da neki prihvaćaju plaćanje za graviranje imena u koraljima, što je dovelo do toga da vlasti učetverostruče novčanu nagradu za bilo kakvu informaciju o krivcima. LL cool J je nedavno rekao za Guardian da ga je morski pas u dubokom modrom moru skoro utopio. I bivši mornarički ronilac odlučio je postati prvi koji će preplivati ​​La Manche, na leđima.

Veza na web mjesto Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Postanite fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Kupnja opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE WEB STRANICE

Web stranica: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodna fotografija, savjeti, recenzije ronilačke opreme
Web stranica: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Vijesti o ronjenju, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, izvješća o putovanjima
Web stranica: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedini Dive Show u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu
Web stranica: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših brendova
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLIJEDITE NAS NA SOCIJALNIM MEDIJIMA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Surađujemo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu.

Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku koju provodi kvalificirani instruktor ronjenja.
00: 00 Uvod
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Raspakiravanje
03:51 Specifikacije
09:40 Pregled

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Recenzija pupčane svjetiljke #Unboxing #Recenzija

Ovaj tjedan u podcastu, profesionalni ronilački vodiči na Filipinima su u vrućoj vodi nakon dojave da neki prihvaćaju plaćanje za graviranje imena u koraljima, što je dovelo do toga da vlasti učetverostruče novčanu nagradu za bilo kakvu informaciju o krivcima. LL cool J je nedavno rekao za Guardian da ga je morski pas u dubokom modrom moru skoro utopio. I bivši mornarički ronilac odlučio je postati prvi koji će preplivati ​​La Manche, na leđima.

Ovaj tjedan u podcastu, profesionalni ronilački vodiči na Filipinima su u vrućoj vodi nakon dojave da neki prihvaćaju plaćanje za graviranje imena u koraljima, što je dovelo do toga da vlasti učetverostruče novčanu nagradu za bilo kakvu informaciju o krivcima. LL cool J je nedavno rekao za Guardian da ga je morski pas u dubokom modrom moru skoro utopio. I bivši mornarički ronilac odlučio je postati prvi koji će preplivati ​​La Manche, na leđima.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Postanite fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Kupnja opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE WEB STRANICE

Web stranica: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodna fotografija, savjeti, recenzije ronilačke opreme
Web stranica: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Vijesti o ronjenju, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, izvješća o putovanjima
Web stranica: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedini Dive Show u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu
Web stranica: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših brendova
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLIJEDITE NAS NA SOCIJALNIM MEDIJIMA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Surađujemo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu.

Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku koju provodi kvalificirani instruktor ronjenja.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Vodiči su plaćeni za Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

