Ronilac ANZ broj 80 je izašao

Zaokruženje vijesti
Dr Sylvia Earle announced as PADI Emeritus AmbassaDiver, Don Silcock becomes SEACAM Ambassador, and the new inductees to the Scuba Diving Hall of Fame are announced.

Australija
Talia Greis checks out one of the most-exciting shore dives in the greater Sydney region – Shark Point.

Diver Alert Network
To clear up any confusion divers may have about patent foramen ovale (PFO), Douglas Ebersole MD shares how he explains the condition to patients.

Filipini
John Magee heads to Malpascua in the Philippines, a destination renowned for thresher shark encounters, but which offers so much more for visiting divers.

Šri Lanka
Jayne Jenkins heads to the island of Sri Lanka to experience the diving off the east coast, as well as dip into the rich cultural heritage and tradition on land.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A
The Divers Alert Network team discuss diving in contact lenses, and dealing with low iron levels.

Jedinstveni australski morski život

Closer look at the southern sand octopus.

Diving With… Vanessa Torres Macho PT Hirschfield chats with underwater photographer, scuba instructor, tech diver, business owner and expedition leader Vanessa Torres Macho about her expansive expertise beneath the surface and topside.

Sljedeća generacija
We showcase the achievements of Grace Westgarth.

TECH: Closed-circuit rebreathers
Don Silcock explains why he is going down the route of CCR, and discusses how a familiarization session with two units ended up with a rather expensive purchase – and the promise of more adventures to come.

Australia, part two
Nigel Marsh continues his tour of the Gold Coast, this time focusing his attention on the southern portion of this divers’ paradise.

Naš svjetski podvodni učenjak

Pablo Fuenzalida extols the virtues of being the 2024 Our World-Underwater Scholar, and recounts some of his experiences so far.

Što ima novoga
DynamicNord’s RF-40 open-heel fins, the SUEX VR series of scooters, the SeaLife Sea Dragon Duo 6000 colour boost underwater photo/video light, and the Garmin Descent G2 wristwatch diver computer.

Test Extra
Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the Scubapro Luna 2.0 AI wrist-mounted dive computer.

Kako Twinset ventili rade u ronjenju | Objašnjenje vježbi za isključivanje i savjeta za izolator #scubadiving #askmark #twinset Ne znate kako koristiti dvostruke ventile ili izvesti ispravnu vježbu za isključivanje ventila? Nisi sam. U ovoj epizodi AskMarka, Mark objašnjava kako ventili rade na dvostrukim cilindrima, uključujući kako ih sigurno otvoriti i zatvoriti, kako funkcioniraju izolacijski ventili i zašto su bušilice ventila (poznate i kao bušilice za isključivanje ili V-bušilice) ključne za dijagnosticiranje curenja tijekom tehničkih i rekreacijskih ronjenja. Posjetite našu web-stranicu za više vijesti o ronjenju, podvodne fotografije, savjete i izvješća o putovanjima: https://divernet.com/ Mark također dijeli savjete o mišićnoj memoriji za dosezanje lijevog i desnog stupića, logici izolator-prvi protiv izolator-zadnji i kako spriječiti pretjerano zatezanje ili nesigurno pozicioniranje ventila. Ovaj je vodič savršen za ronioce koji prelaze na twinset, bočne ronioce koji su znatiželjni o postavkama razdjelnika ili bilo koga tko želi poboljšati svoje vještine upravljanja plinom. Javite nam u komentarima kako je vaš instruktor podučavao vježbe ventila i ne zaboravite ostaviti svoja pitanja koristeći #AskMark kako biste bili predstavljeni u budućem videu.

Kako ventili rade na dvostrukim cilindrima? #askmark
@mostafametwally1
#askmark zdravo Mark. Možete li snimiti video o tome kako se nositi s ventilima i razvodnikom na dvostrukim cilindrima. Zbunjujuće je zapamtiti na koji način otvoriti ventile i lako je pogriješiti, osobito u hitnim slučajevima. Hvala
Kako Twinset ventili rade u ronjenju | Objašnjenje vježbi za isključivanje i savjeta za izolator

Koliko dugo zrak traje u boci za ronjenje? Važni sigurnosni savjeti koje biste trebali znati #scubadiving #askmark #scubatank Jeste li se ikada zapitali koliko dugo možete držati zrak u svom spremniku za ronjenje prije nego što se pokvari? Posjetite našu web stranicu za više vijesti o ronjenju, podvodne fotografije, savjete i izvješća o putovanjima: https://divernet.com/ Ovo je jedno od najčešćih pitanja koje postavljaju ronioci, osobito ako ne ronite redovito. U ovom videu odgovaram točno koliko dugo možete udisati zrak unutar boce za ronjenje prije nego što je treba ispustiti ili zamijeniti. Također objašnjavam zašto se kvaliteta zraka s vremenom može pogoršati, kakvu ulogu igraju vlaga i zagađivači i zašto je važno pravilno skladištenje (poput držanja boca u uspravnom položaju). Također govorimo o dopunjavanju nitroxa io tome kako ronilačke trgovine postupaju s ispuštanjem zraka prije dodavanja miješanog plina. Bilo da držite puni spremnik nakon hidrotestiranja ili se samo pripremate za sljedeće putovanje, ovaj vam videozapis daje savjete iz stvarnog svijeta kako ostati siguran i maksimalno iskoristiti svoje punjenje zrakom. Ostavite svoja pitanja o ronjenju s #AskMark u komentarima za priliku da budete predstavljeni u budućem videu.

@timpel49
#AskMark Označi sjajan video volim vaš sadržaj Nedavno sam dao svoj cilindar na hidrotestiranje bio je napunjen zrakom koliko dugo možete držati zrak u cilindru prije nego što ga upotrijebite. Ronilačka trgovina također može ispustiti zrak i napuniti ga nitroxom?
Koliko dugo zrak traje u boci za ronjenje? Važni sigurnosni savjeti koje biste trebali znati

Najpopularnije ronilačke emisije u 2025. koje ne smijete propustiti | Globalni kalendar ronilačkih događaja #scubadiving #diveshow #scubatravel Tražite najbolje ronilačke emisije kojima biste prisustvovali u 2025.? Ovdje je vaš potpuni globalni vodič. Mark dijeli mjesečnu analizu glavnih ronilačkih sajmova i događaja širom svijeta, uključujući DEMA, GO Diving, ADEX, Scuba Show, MIDE i više u ovom videu. Posjetite našu web stranicu za više vijesti o ronjenju, podvodnoj fotografiji, savjetima i izvješćima o putovanjima: https://divernet.com/ Bilo da se planirate susresti s proizvođačima opreme, testirati najnoviju tehnologiju za ronjenje, rezervirati ronilačko putovanje ili se povezati s profesionalcima za ronjenje i podvodnim fotografima, ovaj video ističe što svaki događaj nudi. Ovo je vaš kalendar ronilačkih izložbi, od velikih međunarodnih izložbi kao što su Boot Düsseldorf i EUDI do regionalnih favorita u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu, Australiji i jugoistočnoj Aziji. Pogledajte opis za potpuni popis i veze na službene web stranice. Javite nam u komentarima na koju ronilačku izložbu idete i što ste najviše uzbuđeni vidjeti ove godine

Potpuni popis ronilačkih emisija s poveznicama:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18.-26. SIJEČNJA: Boot Düsseldorf (Međunarodni sajam nautike)
1.-2.VELJAČE: Duikvaker
21.-23.VELJAČE: Europski ronilački sajam (EUDI)
21.-23.VELJAČE: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malezija
1.-2. OŽUJKA: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15.-16. OŽUJKA: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australija
28.-30. OŽUJKA: Mediteran Diving Show
4.-6. TRAVNJA: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22.-25. SVIBNJA: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31. SVIBNJA – 1. LIPNJA: Ronilački show
13.-15. LIPNJA: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6.-7.RUJNA: GO Diving ANZ Show
17.-19.LISTOPADA: Razgovori o ronjenju
11. - 14. STUDENOGA: DEMA Show

00: 00 Uvod
01:35 Oglas Scuba.com
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediteran
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Ronilački show
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Razgovori o ronjenju
11:58 DEMA

Najpopularnije ronilačke emisije u 2025. koje ne smijete propustiti | Globalni kalendar ronilačkih događaja

