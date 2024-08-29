Najveći online resurs za ronioce
Najveći online resurs za ronioce
Traži
Zatvori ovaj okvir za pretraživanje.

Manatee magic in Wildlife Photographer teaser

Korisnik 1 čitajući ovaj post.
Pratite Divernet na Google vijestima
Pretplatite se na naš tjedni bilten
As Clear As Crystal (© Jason Gulley / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
As Clear As Crystal (© Jason Gulley / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

As Clear As Crystal by US photographer Jason Gulley is the only underwater photograph among the 15 images chosen by London’s Natural History Museum (NHM) to preview this year’s prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition, the 60th of the annual events. 

It has become customary for the NHM, which organises the contest, to release a selection of Highly Commended images prior to the announcement of the WPotY winners in October.

In Gulley’s picture for the Podvodno category, taken at Hunter Springs in Florida’s Crystal River, the photographer gazes through clear water at a manatee and a calf adrift among eelgrass. He says that the expression on the calf’s face and the bubbles trailing from its flippers, combined with a hopeful backstory, rendered it a favourite of his many images of mother-and-calf pairs. 

An algal bloom caused by agricultural run-off had led to a decline in the river’s eelgrass beds, on which the manatees depend for food. However in this case the local community had acted to restore the habitat and improve water quality – which meant that more manatees than ever had been recorded in the winter of 2022/23. 

(Taken with a Nikon Z6 + 14-30mm f/4 lens; Nauticam housing + WACP-2 wide-angle conversion port, 1/50th at f/4, ISO 1000).

Three other marine-life photographs are likely to resonate with divers, even though taken topside. Ići s tokom by UK photographer Tamara Stubbs and entered in the Animals In Their Environment category shows crab-eater seals in sea-ice in the Weddell Sea.

(© Tamara Stubbs and Atlantic Productions / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
Ići s tokom (© Tamara Stubbs and Atlantic Productions / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

While on a nine-week Atlantic Productions expedition Stubbs noticed that the seals had fallen asleep alongside the ship with their nostrils above the surface after bobbing up to take a breath.

There are around 4 million crabeater seals in the Antarctic and, although not considered endangered or under threat, they are protected by international conservation agreements pending further research into the impact of climate change and tourism on their populations.

(Taken with a Sony α7R II + Canon 24-70mm f/2.8 lens at 70mm with polarising filter; 1/320th at f/7.1, ISO 100)

Također u Animals In Their Environment category, Netherlands photographer Theo Bosboom’s image Snaga u brojkama shows how mussels bind together to avoid being washed away from the shoreline. Drawn to species of unappreciated significance, Bosboom captured this image from above in Praia da Ursa, Sintra, Portugal, using a long, thin, macro wide-angle “probe” lens. 

(© Theo Bosboom / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
Snaga u brojkama (© Theo Bosboom / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Mussels play an important role in creating dynamic ecosystems for other marine invertebrates such as crustaceans, worms and small fish, improving water quality by filter-feeding to extract plankton as well as bacteria and toxins, so preventing them from building up to dangerous levels. 

(Taken with a Canon EOS R5 + Laowa 24mm Periprobe lens; 0.6sec at f/32, ISO 200; focus stack of nine images)

Zakačen by South African photographer Tommy Trenchard was Highly Commended in the Oceani: Šira slika category, documenting the bycatch of a requiem shark “with its body arched in a final act of resistance”.

(© Tommy Trenchard / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
Veću sliku (© Tommy Trenchard / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Trenchard was travelling on a research expedition on the Greenpeace ship Arktički izlazak sunca, intended to document the accidental capture of sharks by fishing-boats targeting tuna and swordfish in the South Atlantic Ocean, and highlighting the lack of effective regulation of industrial-scale fishing in international waters, with 75% of all shark species now at risk of extinction.

(Taken with a Fujifilm X-T2 + 50-230mm f/4.5–6.7 lens; 1/550th at f/5.2, ISO 500)

All the Highly Commended WPotY entries can be found on the NHM website, which also contains full details of the competition and exhibition. Marine-life winners will be announced on Divernet u listopadu.

Također na Divernetu: Ballesta je ponovno proglašen fotografom divljih životinja godine, Natjecanje divljih životinja stavlja na lice igreVećina života u ciljanoj zoni dubokih rudara nova je znanostiGorušica među visoko hvaljenim WPOTY slikama

Latest Podcast Epizoda iz Scuba Diver Mag
Ovog tjedna u podcastu, savezni sudac SAD-a naredio je prve isplate naknade za troškove nastale smrću 34 osobe koje su poginule kada se kalifornijska ronilačka daska Conception zapalila 2019. – ali je li njezin kapetan Jerry Boylan u poziciji platiti račun ostaje nejasno. Držači za bebe koralja osmišljene da frustriraju zubate grabežljivce poput riba papiga mogle bi se postaviti kao dio napora za sanaciju grebena pogođenih poremećajima kao što je izbjeljivanje koralja. Ronilački muzej u Gosportu zatvoren je tijekom 2024. zbog restauracije svoje "vlažne zgrade II. stupnja*", ali ima ambiciozne planove za ponovno otvaranje od sljedećeg lipnja, sušnijeg i s novim izložbama. https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs- podrška/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot- cradles-a-coral-game-changer/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/ Postanite obožavatelj: https://www.scubadivermag .com/join Kupnja opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ----- NAŠE WEB-STRANICE Web-mjesto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodna fotografija, savjeti, recenzije ronilačke opreme Web-mjesto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Vijesti o ronjenju, podvodna fotografija, Savjeti i savjeti, web-mjesto za izvješća o putovanjima: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedini ronilački sajam u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu web-mjesto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših robnih marki ------- -------------------------------------------------- -------------------------- PRATITE NAS NA DRUŠTVENIM MREŽAMA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https:// twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partneri smo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu. Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku koju provodi kvalificirani instruktor ronjenja.

Ovog tjedna u podcastu, savezni sudac SAD-a naredio je prve isplate naknade za troškove nastale smrću 34 osobe koje su poginule kada se kalifornijska ronilačka daska Conception zapalila 2019. – ali je li njezin kapetan Jerry Boylan u poziciji platiti račun ostaje nejasno. Držači za bebe koralja osmišljene da frustriraju zubate grabežljivce poput riba papiga mogle bi se postaviti kao dio napora za sanaciju grebena pogođenih poremećajima kao što je izbjeljivanje koralja. Ronilački muzej u Gosportu zatvoren je tijekom 2024. zbog restauracije svoje "vlažne zgrade II. stupnja*", ali ima ambiciozne planove za ponovno otvaranje od sljedećeg lipnja, sušnijeg i s novim izložbama.


https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs-support/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o
https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot-cradles-a-coral-game-changer/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg
https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/


Postanite fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Kupnja opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE WEB STRANICE

Web stranica: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodna fotografija, savjeti, recenzije ronilačke opreme
Web stranica: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Vijesti o ronjenju, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, izvješća o putovanjima
Web stranica: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedini Dive Show u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu
Web stranica: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših brendova
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLIJEDITE NAS NA SOCIJALNIM MEDIJIMA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Surađujemo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu.

Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku koju provodi kvalificirani instruktor ronjenja.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5CNTQ4NEJFQThFNzg4Q0Qz

Samo $34K Kompenzacija nakon 5 godina #scuba #news #podcast

Posjetite Scuba.com s ovom vezom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Postanite obožavatelj: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Kupnja opreme: https://www .scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- NAŠE WEB STRANICE Web stranica: https:/ /www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, web-mjesto s recenzijama ronilačke opreme: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ web-mjesto s ronjenjem, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, izvješća o putovanjima: https:// www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedini Dive Show u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu Web stranica: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših robnih marki ------------------- -------------------------------------------------- -------------- PRATE NAS NA DRUŠTVENIM MEDIJAMA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www .instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partneri smo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu. Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku koju provodi kvalificirani instruktor ronjenja. 00:00 Uvod 00:52 Scuba.com 02:09 Njega stopala prije ronjenja 08:20 Njega stopala nakon ronjenja

Posjetite Scuba.com putem ove veze:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Postanite fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Kupnja opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE WEB STRANICE

Web stranica: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodna fotografija, savjeti, recenzije ronilačke opreme
Web stranica: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Vijesti o ronjenju, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, izvješća o putovanjima
Web stranica: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedini Dive Show u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu
Web stranica: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših brendova
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLIJEDITE NAS NA SOCIJALNIM MEDIJIMA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Surađujemo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu.

Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku koju provodi kvalificirani instruktor ronjenja.
00: 00 Uvod
00:52 Scuba.com
02:09 Njega stopala prije ronjenja
08:20 Njega stopala nakon ronjenja

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40MzQwRDA4N0ZGRTNBNTE2

Njega ronilačkih stopala #scuba #howto

Kako usmjeravate crijevo za suho odijelo? #askmarkanything @denisb8426 #askmark Bok Mark, nedavno sam prvi put zaronio u suhom odijelu. Na obali sam imao neke rasprave o usmjeravanju crijeva za napuhavanje suhog odijela. Moji iskusniji prijatelji su mi rekli da ga stavim preko pojasa...pa samo od 1. faze...ispod ruke....do suhog odijela. Vidio sam mnogo videa gdje ga ljudi stavljaju ISPOD pojasa... Imate li razloga učiniti jedno ili drugo? Pozdrav iz Njemačke. Gut Luft! Denis #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKOVI Postanite fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Kupnja opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ NAŠE WEB-STRANICE Web-mjesto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, oprema za ronjenje Web-mjesto s recenzijama: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Vijesti o ronjenju, podvodna fotografija, savjeti, izvješća o putovanjima Web-mjesto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Web-mjesto jedinog ronilačkog sajma u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu: https:/ /www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših brendova -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- PRATITE NAS NA DRUŠTVENIM MREŽAMA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partneri smo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za sve vaše osnovne potrepštine. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu. Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku koju provodi kvalificirani instruktor ronjenja.

Kako usmjeravate crijevo za suho odijelo? #pitajoznacisve

@denisb8426
#askmark Bok Mark, nedavno sam prvi put zaronio u suhom odijelu. Na obali sam imao neke rasprave o usmjeravanju crijeva za napuhavanje suhog odijela. Moji iskusniji prijatelji su mi rekli da ga stavim preko pojasa...pa samo od 1. faze...ispod ruke....do suhog odijela. Vidio sam mnogo videa gdje ga ljudi stavljaju ISPOD pojasa... Imate li razloga učiniti jedno ili drugo? Pozdrav iz Njemačke. Gut Luft! Denis

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKOVI

Postanite fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Kupnja opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE WEB STRANICE

Web stranica: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodna fotografija, savjeti, recenzije ronilačke opreme
Web stranica: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Vijesti o ronjenju, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, izvješća o putovanjima
Web stranica: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedini Dive Show u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu
Web stranica: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših brendova
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLIJEDITE NAS NA SOCIJALNIM MEDIJIMA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Surađujemo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu.

Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku koju provodi kvalificirani instruktor ronjenja.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41QUU4MjI2RjNBNjFENEY3

Kako usmjeravate crijevo za suho odijelo? @denisb8426 #askmark

Učitaj više... Pretplati me

OSTANIMO U KONTAKTU!

Primajte tjedni pregled svih Divernetovih vijesti i članaka Maska za ronjenje
Ne spamamo! Pročitajte naše Izjava o privatnosti za više informacija.

Pretplati me
Obavijesti o
gost

0 Komentari
Najviše glasova
Najnoviji Najstarije
Umetne povratne informacije
Pogledajte sve komentare
nedavni komentari
Nigel Haines: Zarobljeni dupin 'izbačen s vodom za kupanje'
Ja qqqqqq: Zarobljeni dupin 'izbačen s vodom za kupanje'
Steve Weinman: Misterij 'blipa' Titanica riješen
Adi: Misterij 'blipa' Titanica riješen
Adi: Misterij 'blipa' Titanica riješen
Najnovije vijesti
Od žrtve ugriza morskog psa do paraolimpijca – u 15 mjeseci Od žrtve ugriza morskog psa do paraolimpijca – u 15 mjeseci
BSAC traži od ronilaca da se očiste u rujnu BSAC traži od ronilaca da se očiste u rujnu
Strah od raspada zbog zbirke blaga s brodoloma Strah od raspada zbog zbirke blaga s brodoloma
Ronilački tim pronalazi značajan ratni brod iz Prvog svjetskog rata na 1 m Ronilački tim pronalazi značajan ratni brod iz Prvog svjetskog rata na 1 m
Iznenađenje velikih bijelih morskih pasa u 3 dijela Iznenađenje velikih bijelih morskih pasa u 3 dijela
'Osvetoljubivi' Japan traži Watsona zbog optužbi za smrdljive bombe 2010 'Osvetoljubivi' Japan traži Watsona zbog optužbi za smrdljive bombe 2010  

Povežite se s nama

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Fotografije bez autorskih prava na ovoj stranici su autorsko pravo fotografa.
Kontaktirajte časopis DIVER za detalje.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited, Sva prava pridržana.

0
Volio bih vaše misli, molim vas komentirajte.x