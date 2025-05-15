Scuba Diver broj 97 je izašao!

Kliknite ovdje za Ronilac broj 97

Sada postoji mala mjesečna naknada za čitanje najnovijeg digitalni Ronilac časopis, ali imamo besplatno probno razdoblje od 30 dana za prijavu na najnoviji digitalni izdanje.

Alternativno, možete pročitati digitalni časopisi iz izdanje 96 i prethodni besplatno samo posjetom web stranicu.

Ili otiđite u dućan za ronjenje i pokupite otisak kopirajte besplatno.

Zaokruženje vijesti

Greek tech divers find World War Two bomber, Anne Hasson retires from Aggressor Adventures, Emperor launches new Adventure division, and two boat fires in Thailand.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

The Divers Alert Network experts discuss decompression sickness and appropriate treatments.

Španjolska

Will Appleyard visits one of the Mediterranean’s most-protected environments just off the coast of the Costa Brava, and finds a thriving marine habitat that is a Mecca for divers.

Q&A with Stephen Frink, part one

We chat to Stephen Frink, undoubtedly one of the world’s most-frequently published underwater photographers, about some of his most-memorable exploits, and what it is like to be at the helm of DAN’s Alert Diver magazine.

Indonezija

Indonesia’s Cenderawasih Bay is world-renowned for its whale shark encounters, but as Mathew Kempton explains, while these are a highlight, there is far more to the area than just diving with the world’s biggest fish.

Diver Alert Network

Members of the DAN team talk about drinking and diving, and offer advice on how to manage both responsibly.

Egipat

Did you know that around 20% of all the fish that you may encounter in the Red Sea are not found anywhere else on the planet? Lawson Wood tells us more.

Compact camera v mirrorless

Ross McLaren always jokes that when he started diving, one expensive hobby spawned another in photography… but did it have to be that expensive? Do you really have to spend thousands of pounds to be able to capture good images?..

Maldivi

Stuart Philpott is wined and dined at the five-star Lily Beach Resort, but finds that the underwater delights can easily match the topside temptations, making this a match made in heaven for those who enjoy the finer things in life..

TECH: CCR familiarisation

Don Silcock explains why he is going down the route of closed circuit rebreathers, and discusses how a familiarization session with two units ended up with a rather expensive purchase – and the promise of more adventures to come..

Što ima novoga

New products coming to market, including the OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 dive light, Mares Puck Lite dive computer, Fourth Element Tidal robe, Mares Prestige BCD, and SeaLife Sea Dragon Duo 10K+ Colour Boost video lights.

Montyjeva razmišljanja

Monty Halls reflects on how diving can deliver amazing, lifealtering experiences.