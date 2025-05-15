Pretplata na časopise
Uklonite oglase za £3 mjesečno
prijavite se

Scuba Diver broj 97 je izašao!

Pratite nas na Google vijestima
Pretplatite se na naš tjedni bilten
Ronilac

Kliknite ovdje za Ronilac broj 97

Sada postoji mala mjesečna naknada za čitanje najnovijeg digitalni Ronilac časopis, ali imamo besplatno probno razdoblje od 30 dana za prijavu na najnoviji digitalni izdanje.

Alternativno, možete pročitati digitalni časopisi iz izdanje 96 i prethodni besplatno samo posjetom web stranicu.

Ili otiđite u dućan za ronjenje i pokupite otisak kopirajte besplatno.

Zaokruženje vijesti

Greek tech divers find World War Two bomber, Anne Hasson retires from Aggressor Adventures, Emperor launches new Adventure division, and two boat fires in Thailand.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

The Divers Alert Network experts discuss decompression sickness and appropriate treatments.

Španjolska

Will Appleyard visits one of the Mediterranean’s most-protected environments just off the coast of the Costa Brava, and finds a thriving marine habitat that is a Mecca for divers.

Q&A with Stephen Frink, part one

We chat to Stephen Frink, undoubtedly one of the world’s most-frequently published underwater photographers, about some of his most-memorable exploits, and what it is like to be at the helm of DAN’s Alert Diver magazine.

Indonezija

Indonesia’s Cenderawasih Bay is world-renowned for its whale shark encounters, but as Mathew Kempton explains, while these are a highlight, there is far more to the area than just diving with the world’s biggest fish.

Diver Alert Network

Members of the DAN team talk about drinking and diving, and offer advice on how to manage both responsibly.

Egipat

Did you know that around 20% of all the fish that you may encounter in the Red Sea are not found anywhere else on the planet? Lawson Wood tells us more.

Compact camera v mirrorless

Ross McLaren always jokes that when he started diving, one expensive hobby spawned another in photography… but did it have to be that expensive? Do you really have to spend thousands of pounds to be able to capture good images?..

Maldivi

Stuart Philpott is wined and dined at the five-star Lily Beach Resort, but finds that the underwater delights can easily match the topside temptations, making this a match made in heaven for those who enjoy the finer things in life..

TECH: CCR familiarisation

Don Silcock explains why he is going down the route of closed circuit rebreathers, and discusses how a familiarization session with two units ended up with a rather expensive purchase – and the promise of more adventures to come..

Što ima novoga

New products coming to market, including the OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 dive light, Mares Puck Lite dive computer, Fourth Element Tidal robe, Mares Prestige BCD, and SeaLife Sea Dragon Duo 10K+ Colour Boost video lights.

Montyjeva razmišljanja

Monty Halls reflects on how diving can deliver amazing, lifealtering experiences.

Latest Podcast Epizoda iz Scuba Diver Mag
@jaketarren #askmark Bok! Učim o bočnoj montaži i teško mi je pronaći jasan primjer kako opremiti boce. Znam da će to biti obrađeno na obuci, ali moram znati što nabaviti prije nego što krenem na tečaj, nema dobre trgovine za bočnu montažu u blizini. Možete li mi pokazati kako se opremaju bočne boce i deco/stage boce? Posjetite našu web stranicu za više vijesti o ronjenju, podvodne fotografije, savjeta i izvješća o putovanjima: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Važne affiliate poveznice koje treba pratiti 🔗 Ostvarite 15% popusta na međunarodnu eSIM ponudu! Koristite kod: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Kupujte ronilačku opremu ovdje: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔UVOD U RONILCU: OPREMA ZA RONJENJE 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Ostanite povezani s nama. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Teme: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Web stranica: https://divernet.com/ Web stranica: https://godivingshow.com/ Web stranica: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Za poslovne upite: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Predloženi videozapisi za vas: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ O časopisu Scuba Diver. Dobrodošli u časopis Scuba Diver! Strastveni smo oko svega što je vezano uz podvodni svijet. Kao časopis koji se besplatno distribuira u Europi, Antenu, Novom Zelandu i Sjevernoj Americi, donosimo vam najnovije vijesti o ronjenju, od epskih destinacija za ronjenje i iskrenih recenzija opreme do stručnih savjeta, vijesti i inspirativnih podvodnih priča. Bez obzira jeste li iskusni ronilac ili tek započinjete svoje podvodno putovanje, naš je sadržaj osmišljen kako bi vas informirao, inspirirao i bio spreman za vaše sljedeće ronjenje. Uđite, istražite i ostanite povezani sa svijetom ronjenja s nama! Pridružite nam se i ne propustite nijednu avanturu! Za poslovne upite, molimo koristite kontakt podatke u nastavku: 📩 E-pošta: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Volite ronjenje? Pretplatite se sada za savjete o ronilačkim putovanjima, recenzije opreme, savjete o ronjenju, epske zarone, vijesti o ronjenju i podvodne priče! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@jaketarren
#askmark Hej! Učim o bočnoj montaži i teško mi je pronaći jasan primjer kako opremiti boce. Znam da će biti obrađeno na obuci, ali moram znati što nabaviti prije nego što krenem na tečaj, nema dobre trgovine za bočnu montažu u blizini.

Možete li, molim vas, pokazati kako se montiraju bočno montirani tankovi i deco/stage tankovi?

Posjetite našu web stranicu za više vijesti o ronjenju, podvodnoj fotografiji, savjete i izvješća o putovanjima: https://divernet.com/

✅ Važne pridružene veze za praćenje

🔗 Ostvarite 15% popusta na međunarodnu eSIM ponudu! Koristite kod: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Kupite opremu za ronjenje ovdje:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Ostanite povezani s nama.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Teme: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Web stranica: https://divernet.com/
Web stranica: https://godivingshow.com/
Web stranica: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Za poslovne upite: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Predloženi videozapisi za vas:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ O časopisu Scuba Diver.

Dobrodošli u Scuba Diver Magazine! Strastveni smo prema svemu vezanom uz podvodni svijet. Kao časopis koji se besplatno distribuira u Europi, ANZ-u i Sjevernoj Americi, donosimo vam najnovije vijesti o ronjenju, od epskih destinacija za ronilačka putovanja i iskrenih recenzija opreme do stručnih savjeta, vijesti i inspirativnih podvodnih priča.

Bilo da ste iskusni ronilac ili tek započinjete svoje podvodno putovanje, naš je sadržaj osmišljen kako bi vas informirao, inspirirao i pripremio za vaš sljedeći zaron. Uđite, istražite i ostanite povezani sa svijetom ronjenja s nama! Pridružite nam se i nikada ne propustite avanturu!

Za poslovne upite, molimo koristite kontakt podatke u nastavku:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Volite ronjenje? Pretplatite se sada za savjete o ronjenju, recenzije opreme, savjete za ronjenje, epska ronjenja, novosti o ronjenju i podvodne priče!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Kako se montira bočno montirani cilindar?

@martink72 #askmark Kako pričvrstiti bljeskajuće svjetlo na svoj dvostruki ili jednocilindrični cilindar tako da me prijatelj može vidjeti/pronaći čak i pri slaboj vidljivosti ili noću? Tipična vrpca na ovim stvarima uvijek pušta da svjetlo pada prema dolje i zaklanja ga. Posjetite našu web stranicu za više vijesti o ronjenju, podvodnoj fotografiji, savjetima i preporukama te putopisnim izvještajima: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Važne affiliate poveznice koje treba pratiti 🔗 Ostvarite 15% popusta na međunarodnu eSIM ponudu! Koristite kod: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Kupujte ronilačku opremu ovdje: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔UVOD U RONILCU: OPREMA ZA RONJENJE 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Ostanite povezani s nama. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Teme: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Web stranica: https://divernet.com/ Web stranica: https://godivingshow.com/ Web stranica: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Za poslovne upite: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Predloženi videozapisi za vas: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ O časopisu Scuba Diver. Dobrodošli u časopis Scuba Diver! Strastveni smo oko svega što je vezano uz podvodni svijet. Kao časopis koji se besplatno distribuira u Europi, Antenu, Novom Zelandu i Sjevernoj Americi, donosimo vam najnovije vijesti o ronjenju, od epskih destinacija za ronjenje i iskrenih recenzija opreme do stručnih savjeta, vijesti i inspirativnih podvodnih priča. Bez obzira jeste li iskusni ronilac ili tek započinjete svoje podvodno putovanje, naš je sadržaj osmišljen kako bi vas informirao, inspirirao i bio spreman za vaše sljedeće ronjenje. Uđite, istražite i ostanite povezani sa svijetom ronjenja s nama! Pridružite nam se i ne propustite nijednu avanturu! Za poslovne upite, molimo koristite kontakt podatke u nastavku: 📩 E-pošta: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Volite ronjenje? Pretplatite se sada za savjete o ronilačkim putovanjima, recenzije opreme, savjete o ronjenju, epske zarone, vijesti o ronjenju i podvodne priče! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Kako pričvrstiti bljeskajuće svjetlo na svoj dvostruki ili jednocilindrični cilindar tako da me prijatelj može vidjeti/pronaći čak i pri slaboj vidljivosti ili noću? Tipična vrpca na ovim stvarima uvijek pušta da svjetlo pada prema dolje i zaklanja ga.
Posjetite našu web stranicu za više vijesti o ronjenju, podvodnoj fotografiji, savjete i izvješća o putovanjima: https://divernet.com/

✅ Važne pridružene veze za praćenje

🔗 Ostvarite 15% popusta na međunarodnu eSIM ponudu! Koristite kod: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Kupite opremu za ronjenje ovdje:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Ostanite povezani s nama.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Teme: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Web stranica: https://divernet.com/
Web stranica: https://godivingshow.com/
Web stranica: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Za poslovne upite: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Predloženi videozapisi za vas:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ O časopisu Scuba Diver.

Dobrodošli u Scuba Diver Magazine! Strastveni smo prema svemu vezanom uz podvodni svijet. Kao časopis koji se besplatno distribuira u Europi, ANZ-u i Sjevernoj Americi, donosimo vam najnovije vijesti o ronjenju, od epskih destinacija za ronilačka putovanja i iskrenih recenzija opreme do stručnih savjeta, vijesti i inspirativnih podvodnih priča.

Bilo da ste iskusni ronilac ili tek započinjete svoje podvodno putovanje, naš je sadržaj osmišljen kako bi vas informirao, inspirirao i pripremio za vaš sljedeći zaron. Uđite, istražite i ostanite povezani sa svijetom ronjenja s nama! Pridružite nam se i nikada ne propustite avanturu!

Za poslovne upite, molimo koristite kontakt podatke u nastavku:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Volite ronjenje? Pretplatite se sada za savjete o ronjenju, recenzije opreme, savjete za ronjenje, epska ronjenja, novosti o ronjenju i podvodne priče!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Kako mogu pričvrstiti bljeskajuće svjetlo na sebe da me prijatelj može vidjeti? #askmark #ronjenje

Posjetite web mjesto Wakatobi Resorta: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% popusta na međunarodnu ponudu eSIM-a Upotrijebite kod: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Postanite obožavatelj: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR KUPNJA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NAŠE WEB-STRANICE Web-mjesto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodna fotografija, savjeti, recenzije ronilačke opreme Web-mjesto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ronilačke vijesti, Podvodno Fotografije, savjeti, izvješća o putovanjima Web stranica: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedina ronilačka izložba u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu Web stranica: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših robnih marki ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRATITE NAS NA DRUŠTVENIM MEDIJAMA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partneri smo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu. Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening ili preporuke za svakog proizvođača. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku od kvalificiranog instruktora ronjenja ili posebne zahtjeve proizvođača opreme.

Posjetite web mjesto Wakatobi Resorta:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% popusta na međunarodnu eSIM ponudu Koristite kod: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Postanite fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KUPNJA OPREME: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE WEB STRANICE

Web stranica: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodna fotografija, savjeti, recenzije ronilačke opreme
Web stranica: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Vijesti o ronjenju, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, izvješća o putovanjima
Web stranica: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedini Dive Show u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu
Web stranica: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših brendova
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLIJEDITE NAS NA SOCIJALNIM MEDIJIMA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Surađujemo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu.

Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening ili preporuke za svakog proizvođača. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku od kvalificiranog instruktora ronjenja ili posebne zahtjeve proizvođača opreme.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Je li ovo najbolji ronilački centar ikada? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Pretplati me

OSTANIMO U KONTAKTU!

Primajte tjedni pregled svih Divernetovih vijesti i članaka Maska za ronjenje
Ne spamamo! Pročitajte naše Izjava o privatnosti za više informacija.
Pretplati me
Obavijesti o
gost

0 Komentari
Najviše glasova
Najnoviji Najstarije
Umetne povratne informacije
Pogledajte sve komentare
nedavni komentari
Dušan: TEST ZA RONJENJE: Christopher Ward C60 Elite 1000 Titanium
S Riba: 5 činjenica o koraljnim grebenima koje svatko treba znati
Aidan Karley: Ronilac umire nakon što je jurio za GoPro-om
Aidan Karley: Ronilac umire nakon što je jurio za GoPro-om
Aidan Karley: Ronilac umire nakon što je jurio za GoPro-om
Najnovije vijesti
Ronilac poginuo u opservatoriju na Crvenom moru Ronilac poginuo u opservatoriju na Crvenom moru
Monty Hallsov projekt Big Blue Bag u tijeku Monty Hallsov projekt Big Blue Bag u tijeku
Najnoviji DAN-ov tečaj ronjenja s broda za profesionalne ronioce Najnoviji DAN-ov tečaj ronjenja s broda za profesionalne ronioce
Konferencija o ronjenju u špiljama na Floridi Konferencija o ronjenju u špiljama na Floridi
Proizvođač sunčanih naočala pomaže u financiranju PADI AWARE-a Proizvođač sunčanih naočala pomaže u financiranju PADI AWARE-a
Zatvoren: Vlasnik ronilačke trgovine koji je napustio solo free ronjenje Zatvoren: Vlasnik ronilačke trgovine koji je napustio solo free ronjenje
Povežite se s nama
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Teme Tiktok
Fotografije bez autorskih prava na ovoj stranici su autorsko pravo fotografa.
Kontaktirajte časopis DIVER za detalje.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Teme Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited, Sva prava pridržana.
Poklon pretplate
Pretplatite se za £3 mjesečno