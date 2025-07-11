Pretplata na časopise
Izašlo je izdanje Scuba Divera #99!

Ronilac

Kliknite ovdje za Ronilac broj 99

Sada postoji mala mjesečna naknada za čitanje najnovijeg digitalni Ronilac časopis, ali imamo besplatno probno razdoblje od 30 dana za prijavu na najnoviji digitalni izdanje.

Alternativno, možete pročitati digitalni časopisi iz izdanje 98 i prethodni besplatno samo posjetom web stranicu.

Ili otiđite u dućan za ronjenje i pokupite otisak kopirajte besplatno.

Zaokruženje vijesti

Theo James and Stephen Fry target bottom-trawling, marine-life habitat placed off Lancing, and Sir David Attenborough discusses a scary moment with a diving helmet.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

Stručnjaci Mreže za upozorenje ronilaca raspravljaju o rizicima i prevenciji malarije.

Maldivi, drugi dio

Editorial Director Mark Evans continues his voyage on the MY White Pearl, and finally gets to see a whale shark on scuba after decades of missing out.

Q&A with Peter Hughes

We chat to diving pioneer and industry legend Peter Hughes, about his long career in the diving world, his influence on the development of liveaboards, and his efforts to help protect our watery planet.

Scotland, part one

Dean Martin joins Monty Halls for his inaugural Celtic Dagger Expedition up into the wilds of Scotland to explore the origins of the British Commandos.

Diver Alert Network

A detailed explanation of how DAN Europe deals with diver accidents.

Indonezija, drugi dio

Scuba Diver Deutschland editor Daniel Brinckmann takes his epic 1,250km Pearls of Banda and Misool journey aboard luxurious three-master Amira to its conclusion in southern Raja Ampat.

Filipini

A cleaning station off the Philippine island of Negros is one of the three best places in the world to observe Pacific thresher sharks (Alopias pelagicus) at close range, as Daniel Brinckmann explains.

Meksiko

Walt Stearns reckons that Mexico’s remote Isla Revillagigedo is one of the best places in the world to dive with and interact with giant oceanic manta rays.

TECH: Bell boys

The ship’s bell has long been the trophy of desire among wreck divers. Leigh Bishop is one man with a number to his own credit, and here he looks into the origin of the ship’s bell as well as the drive divers have to find the ultimate prize.

Što ima novoga

New products coming to market, including apres divewear from DynamicNord, a teal colourway of the Fourth Element Argonaut 3.0 drysuit, Mares Power Plana LT peraje, SeaLife Sea Dragon Mini 1200 and 1600 dive lights, Mares Force X maska, and DynamicNord’s RB-10 rock boots..

Test Extra

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the feature-rich OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 dive light.

Montyjeva razmišljanja

Monty Halls talks about his latest expedition, Celtic Dagger, which traced the history of the Commandos..

Kako se montira bočno montirani cilindar?

#askmark Kako pričvrstiti bljeskajuće svjetlo na svoj dvostruki ili jednocilindrični cilindar tako da me prijatelj može vidjeti/pronaći čak i pri slaboj vidljivosti ili noću? Tipična vrpca na ovim stvarima uvijek pušta da svjetlo pada prema dolje i zaklanja ga.
Kako mogu pričvrstiti bljeskajuće svjetlo na sebe da me prijatelj može vidjeti? #askmark #ronjenje

Posjetite web mjesto Wakatobi Resorta:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% popusta na međunarodnu eSIM ponudu Koristite kod: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Postanite fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KUPNJA OPREME: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE WEB STRANICE

Web stranica: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodna fotografija, savjeti, recenzije ronilačke opreme
Web stranica: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Vijesti o ronjenju, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, izvješća o putovanjima
Web stranica: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedini Dive Show u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu
Web stranica: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših brendova
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLIJEDITE NAS NA SOCIJALNIM MEDIJIMA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Surađujemo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu.

Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening ili preporuke za svakog proizvođača. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku od kvalificiranog instruktora ronjenja ili posebne zahtjeve proizvođača opreme.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Je li ovo najbolji ronilački centar ikada? W\@wakatobidiveresort

