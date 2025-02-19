Pretplata na časopise
Uklonite oglase za £3 mjesečno
prijavite se

False killer whales shot after mass stranding

Pratite nas na Google vijestima
Pretplatite se na naš tjedni bilten
Attempts to get the false killer whales back out to sea have failed (Tasmania Parks & Wildlife Service)
Attempts to get the false killer whales back out to sea have been unsuccessful (Tasmania Parks & Wildlife Service)

A pod of more than 150 false killer whales have been involved in a mass stranding on a remote beach in north-western Tasmania – and, because the 90 or so that had not already died were under so much stress, they are now having to be put down by environment department officials.

The isolated Arthur River site, about 300km from Launceston, has proved difficult for rescuers to access with their vehicles and equipment.

Attempts to refloat the whales in the prevailing sea conditions, which are expected to remain rough for the next few days, have been unsuccessful, with the weakened cetaceans unable to swim past the break and being washed back in.

Some of the stranded false killer whales (Tasmania Parks & Wildlife Service)
Some of the stranded false killer whales (Tasmania Parks & Wildlife Service)

Korištenje električnih romobila ističe Tasmania Parks & Wildlife Service said that euthanasia for all the remaining whales had been agreed as a last resort, carried out by shooting on the basis of expert wildlife veterinarian assessments to prevent further suffering for the animals.

More than 80% of Australian whale strandings are reported to occur in Tasmania, though it is more than half a century since false killer whales mass-stranded there. Pilot whales are more often involved. 

False killer whales (Pseudorca crassidens) are smaller and slimmer than killer whales and lack their white patches – the name derives from similarities in the shape of the skull. The species can grow up to 6m long and weigh 1.5 tonnes.

Line-injured humpback dies in Scotland

The dead humpback whale (Phil Dickinson)
The dead humpback whale (Phil Dickinson)

Meanwhile, after two reports on Divernet recently (vidi dolje) of humpback whales being rescued from rope entanglements off Scotland’s Isle of Skye, a young male humpback has washed up dead on the western mainland showing signs of entanglement injuries.

The carcass was spotted on the Kintyre peninsula between Claonaig and Skipness on 15 February, and it appeared to have been a previously healthy animal.

There were “very deep wounds around its fluke and other lighter rope marks”, said Škotski plan nasukavanja morskih životinja (SMASS) volunteer Phil Dickinson. “The initial conclusion is that it died from drowning whilst entangled.”

Također na Divernetu: VOLONTERI OSLOBOĐAVAJU VEZANOG KITA NA NEBU, ANOTHER HUMPBACK WHALE FREED OFF SKYE, SPAT OUT: WHY WHALES WON’T SWALLOW HUMANS

Latest Podcast Epizoda iz Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Označi izvrstan video, volim tvoj sadržaj. Nedavno sam dao svoj cilindar na hidro testiranje bio je napunjen zrakom koliko dugo možeš držati zrak u cilindru prije nego što ga upotrijebiš. Također, ronilačka trgovina može ispustiti zrak i napuniti ga nitroxom? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Postanite fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join KUPNJA OPREME: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NAŠE WEB-STRANICE Web-mjesto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodno Fotografije, savjeti i savjeti, web-mjesto za recenzije ronilačke opreme: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Vijesti o ronjenju, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, web-mjesto za izvješća o putovanjima: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedini ronilački sajam u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu Web-mjesto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših robnih marki ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRATITE NAS NA DRUŠTVENIM MEDIJAMA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partneri smo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu. Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening ili preporuke za svakog proizvođača. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku od kvalificiranog instruktora ronjenja ili posebne zahtjeve proizvođača opreme.

@timpel49
#AskMark Označi sjajan video volim vaš sadržaj Nedavno sam dao svoj cilindar na hidrotestiranje bio je napunjen zrakom koliko dugo možete držati zrak u cilindru prije nego što ga upotrijebite. Ronilačka trgovina također može ispustiti zrak i napuniti ga nitroxom?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Postanite fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KUPNJA OPREME: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE WEB STRANICE

Web stranica: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodna fotografija, savjeti, recenzije ronilačke opreme
Web stranica: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Vijesti o ronjenju, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, izvješća o putovanjima
Web stranica: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedini Dive Show u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu
Web stranica: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših brendova
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLIJEDITE NAS NA SOCIJALNIM MEDIJIMA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Surađujemo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu.

Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening ili preporuke za svakog proizvođača. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku od kvalificiranog instruktora ronjenja ili posebne zahtjeve proizvođača opreme.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Koliko dugo možete držati zrak u cilindru? #AskMark #ronjenje

Potpuni popis ronilačkih sajmova s ​​poveznicama: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18.-26. SIJEČNJA: Boot Düsseldorf (Međunarodni sajam nautike) 1.-2.VELJAČE: Duikvaker 21.-23.VELJAČE: Europski ronilački sajam (EUDI) VELJAČA 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malezija 1-2 OŽUJAK: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15-16 OŽUJAK: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australija 28-30 OŽUJAK: Mediterranean Diving Show 4-6 TRAVNJA: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22-25 SVIBNJA: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) SVIBANJ 31. – 1. LIPNJA: Scuba Show 13. – 15. LIPNJA: Malaysia International Dive Expo (SREDINA) 6. – 7. RUJNA: GO Diving ANZ Show 17. – 19. LISTOPAD: Razgovori o ronjenju 11. – 14. STUDENI: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Postanite fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join KUPNJA OPREME: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NAŠE WEB-STRANICE Web-mjesto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Web-mjesto za ronjenje, podvodno fotografiranje, savjete i savjete, Web-mjesto za recenzije ronilačke opreme: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Vijesti o ronjenju, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, izvješća o putovanjima Web-mjesto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Web-mjesto jedinog ronilačkog sajma u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših robnih marki ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRATITE NAS NA DRUŠTVENIM MEDIJAMA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partneri smo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu. Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening ili preporuke za svakog proizvođača. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku od kvalificiranog instruktora ronjenja ili posebne zahtjeve proizvođača opreme. 00:00 Uvod 01:35 Scuba.com oglas 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediteran 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA

Potpuni popis ronilačkih emisija s poveznicama:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18.-26. SIJEČNJA: Boot Düsseldorf (Međunarodni sajam nautike)
1.-2.VELJAČE: Duikvaker
21.-23.VELJAČE: Europski ronilački sajam (EUDI)
21.-23.VELJAČE: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malezija
1.-2. OŽUJKA: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15.-16. OŽUJKA: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australija
28.-30. OŽUJKA: Mediteran Diving Show
4.-6. TRAVNJA: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22.-25. SVIBNJA: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31. SVIBNJA – 1. LIPNJA: Ronilački show
13.-15. LIPNJA: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6.-7.RUJNA: GO Diving ANZ Show
17.-19.LISTOPADA: Razgovori o ronjenju
11. - 14. STUDENOGA: DEMA Show

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Postanite fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KUPNJA OPREME: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE WEB STRANICE

Web stranica: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodna fotografija, savjeti, recenzije ronilačke opreme
Web stranica: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Vijesti o ronjenju, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, izvješća o putovanjima
Web stranica: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedini Dive Show u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu
Web stranica: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših brendova
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLIJEDITE NAS NA SOCIJALNIM MEDIJIMA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Surađujemo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu.

Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening ili preporuke za svakog proizvođača. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku od kvalificiranog instruktora ronjenja ili posebne zahtjeve proizvođača opreme.
00: 00 Uvod
01:35 Oglas Scuba.com
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediteran
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Ronilački show
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Razgovori o ronjenju
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Nadolazeće izložbe ronjenja 2025. #scubadiving #diveshow

Američki ronilac Barrington Scott postavio je potvrđeni Guinnessov svjetski rekord za najbrže vrijeme ronjenja na svih sedam kontinenata. Gradsko vijeće Cartagene kaže da se priprema za stroži pristup sustavu Cueva del Agua (Vodena špilja) u južnoj Španjolskoj, nakon smrti 37-godišnje ronilačice tamo 18. siječnja. A graditelj podvodnog staništa upravo je produžio rekord za najdulje vrijeme provedeno pod vodom. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Postanite obožavatelj: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR KUPNJA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NAŠE WEB-STRANICE Web-mjesto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, recenzije ronilačke opreme Web-mjesto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Ronilačke vijesti, Podvodno Web stranica za fotografije, savjete i savjete, izvješća o putovanjima: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedina ronilačka izložba u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših robnih marki ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRATITE NAS NA DRUŠTVENIM MEDIJAMA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partneri smo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu. Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening ili preporuke za svakog proizvođača. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku od kvalificiranog instruktora ronjenja ili posebne zahtjeve proizvođača opreme.

Američki ronilac Barrington Scott postavio je potvrđeni Guinnessov svjetski rekord za najbrže vrijeme ronjenja na svih sedam kontinenata. Gradsko vijeće Cartagene kaže da se priprema za stroži pristup sustavu Cueva del Agua (Vodena špilja) u južnoj Španjolskoj, nakon smrti 37-godišnje ronilačice tamo 18. siječnja. A graditelj podvodnog staništa upravo je produžio rekord za najdulje vrijeme provedeno pod vodom.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Postanite fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KUPNJA OPREME: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE WEB STRANICE

Web stranica: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodna fotografija, savjeti, recenzije ronilačke opreme
Web stranica: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Vijesti o ronjenju, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, izvješća o putovanjima
Web stranica: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedini Dive Show u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu
Web stranica: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših brendova
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLIJEDITE NAS NA SOCIJALNIM MEDIJIMA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Surađujemo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu.

Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening ili preporuke za svakog proizvođača. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku od kvalificiranog instruktora ronjenja ili posebne zahtjeve proizvođača opreme.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Španjolska pećina zatvorena nakon smrtnog slučaja #scuba #podcast #vijesti

Pretplati me

OSTANIMO U KONTAKTU!

Primajte tjedni pregled svih Divernetovih vijesti i članaka Maska za ronjenje
Ne spamamo! Pročitajte naše Izjava o privatnosti za više informacija.
Pretplati me
Obavijesti o
gost

0 Komentari
Najviše glasova
Najnoviji Najstarije
Umetne povratne informacije
Pogledajte sve komentare
nedavni komentari
James Rogers: Depterapija – put naprijed
James: Ispljunuti: Zašto kitovi ne gutaju ljude
Simon Walsh: Smrt koralja na Karibima
mikrofon: 4 ronioca umrla nakon što su uvučena u cijev
Al Catalfumo: Smrt koralja na Karibima
Najnovije vijesti
False killer whales shot after mass stranding False killer whales shot after mass stranding
Ronioci, divlje ribe znaju tko ste! Ronioci, divlje ribe znaju tko ste!
Don Silcock imenovan Seacam ambasadorom Don Silcock imenovan Seacam ambasadorom
Udar broda ostavlja ronioca s ranom na glavi Udar broda ostavlja ronioca s ranom na glavi
Depterapija – put naprijed Depterapija – put naprijed
Clubbed: Kako račići bogomoljke apsorbiraju vlastite udarne valove Clubbed: Kako račići bogomoljke apsorbiraju vlastite udarne valove
Povežite se s nama
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Teme
Fotografije bez autorskih prava na ovoj stranici su autorsko pravo fotografa.
Kontaktirajte časopis DIVER za detalje.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Teme
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited, Sva prava pridržana.
Poklon pretplate
Pretplatite se za £3 mjesečno