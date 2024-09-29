Najveći online resurs za ronioce
Malta diver-death inquiry holds doctor negligent

Polish diver Krzysztof Białecki
Polish diver Krzysztof Białecki, who died at Mater Dei Hospital in Malta in July

A hyperbaric medicine specialist appears set to face criminal charges in Malta in connection with the death of UK-based Polish scuba diver Krzysztof Białecki in July.

The conclusions of a magisterial inquiry into the fatality have been reported by the Vremena Malte, which says that the consultant could face a prison sentence of up to four years and a fine of around £10,000 if found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Białecki, 48, was one of two members of the Polish dive club Ronilački istraživači who died on 6 July. He had gone to help Dominik Dubaj, who had got into difficulties while they were diving the 65m-deep Le Polynesien wreck before starting an uncontrolled ascent. Both men had made rapid ascents and missed safety stops, kako je izviješteno on Divernet.

Dubaj was declared dead on arrival at Mater Dei Hospital near Valletta, diagnosed as having suffered a cerebral artery gas embolism and pulmonary barotrauma as a result of the ascent. 

Bialecki, reported to have been conscious and alert, had initially appeared to be making progress under treatment for decompression illness (DCI) in the hyperbaric chamber, but he later went into cardiac arrest and died at 7.10 that evening.

Inquiry findings

The judicial inquiry, led by magistrate Joe Mifsud, concluded that on the dive itself there had been no negligence on the part of organiser Diveshack Scuba School, a PADI 5* IDC and Tec Rec DIVE-centre in Sliema, or the other five divers in the club group, who were deemed to have taken all appropriate measures in the emergency.

However, a series of critical errors was found to have occurred at the hospital. The as-yet unnamed diving and hyperbaric medicine consultant had left the premises for a “prolonged period” in the afternoon, leaving Bialecki in the care of a junior said to be “still undergoing training and thus ill-equipped to handle complications and make key treatment decisions”.

The trainee had been instructed to maintain phone contact with the consultant and to avoid making independent major decisions. 

Divers died at Mater Dei Hospital (Johan Puhlemark)
Mater Dei Hospital in Malta (Johan Puhlemark)

At 6.20pm Bialecki had removed his oxygen mask and complained of increased abdominal pain and shortness of breath. The trainee had informed the consultant by phone and asked to call an anaesthetist in preparation for CPR, but the request was turned down. Białecki had suffered a cardiac arrest at 6.31pm, at which point the CPR team was alerted.

The consultant had arrived back only at 6.42pm, but Bialecki’s condition was already said to be critical by then and he died 38 minutes later.

The inquiry found that the consultant had admitted being unaware of the maximum depth at which the divers had been operating, assuming it to be no more than 50m, which could have led to errors in the treatment prescribed.

The consultant was said to have also misdiagnosed Białecki’s condition over the phone, suspecting oxygen toxicity rather than DCI. 

During the initial treatment in the chamber, low-pressure valves had not been opening properly, causing Białecki to have trouble breathing. After the problem had been resolved no compensation was made for that compromised phase of treatment, resulting in a greater nitrogen load in his blood and exacerbating his condition.

The consultant had advised injecting Bialecki with the sedative Ativan, even though it came only in tablet form, and though Bialecki had been given two 1mg Ativan pills at 5.10pm the consultant had believed that none had been administered.

Critical moments

Konzultant had been suspended pending the outcome of the magisterial inquiry, which concluded that his absence during critical moments and reliance on a trainee had contributed to Białecki’s death, while the diver’s treatment had been mismanaged to the point of negligence.

Bialecki’s death was said to be the first involving a fully conscious diver to have occurred at the hyperbaric unit in almost 40 years. 

According to the newspaper the consultant is aged 43, holds diving-medicine degrees from South Africa and the UK and acts as a diving incident expert witness.


Također na Divernetu: POT CONSULTANT SUSPENDED AFTER DIVER’S DEATH IN MALTA, MALTA FATALITIES WERE FROM UK’S BIGGEST POLISH DIVE-CLUB, BRITANSKI DIVE-PRO PRITEKAO U POMOĆ NA MALTI, RONILAC POGINUO, 17 SPAŠENO NA VJETROVITOJ OBALI MALTE ZA RONJENJE

Latest Podcast Epizoda iz Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Kako se nosite s praćenjem zarona kada je vaš posljednji bio vrlo stresan zbog nedostatka zraka? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@adefrutos63
#askmark Kako se nosite s praćenjem zarona kada je vaš posljednji bio vrlo stresan zbog nedostatka zraka?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKOVI

Postanite fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Kupnja opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE WEB STRANICE

Web stranica: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodna fotografija, savjeti, recenzije ronilačke opreme
Web stranica: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Vijesti o ronjenju, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, izvješća o putovanjima
Web stranica: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedini Dive Show u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu
Web stranica: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših brendova
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLIJEDITE NAS NA SOCIJALNIM MEDIJIMA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Surađujemo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu.

Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku koju provodi kvalificirani instruktor ronjenja.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Vraćate se u vodu nakon lošeg ronjenja? #AskMark #scuba

Veza na web mjesto Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz

Veza na web mjesto Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Postanite fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Kupnja opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE WEB STRANICE

Web stranica: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodna fotografija, savjeti, recenzije ronilačke opreme
Web stranica: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Vijesti o ronjenju, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, izvješća o putovanjima
Web stranica: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedini Dive Show u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu
Web stranica: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših brendova
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLIJEDITE NAS NA SOCIJALNIM MEDIJIMA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Surađujemo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu.

Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku koju provodi kvalificirani instruktor ronjenja.
00: 00 Uvod
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Raspakiravanje
03:51 Specifikacije
09:40 Pregled

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Recenzija pupčane svjetiljke #Unboxing #Recenzija

Ovaj tjedan u podcastu, profesionalni ronilački vodiči na Filipinima su u vrućoj vodi nakon dojave da neki prihvaćaju plaćanje za graviranje imena u koraljima, što je dovelo do toga da vlasti učetverostruče novčanu nagradu za bilo kakvu informaciju o krivcima. LL cool J je nedavno rekao za Guardian da ga je morski pas u dubokom modrom moru skoro utopio. I bivši mornarički ronilac odlučio je postati prvi koji će preplivati ​​La Manche, na leđima.

Ovaj tjedan u podcastu, profesionalni ronilački vodiči na Filipinima su u vrućoj vodi nakon dojave da neki prihvaćaju plaćanje za graviranje imena u koraljima, što je dovelo do toga da vlasti učetverostruče novčanu nagradu za bilo kakvu informaciju o krivcima. LL cool J je nedavno rekao za Guardian da ga je morski pas u dubokom modrom moru skoro utopio. I bivši mornarički ronilac odlučio je postati prvi koji će preplivati ​​La Manche, na leđima.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Postanite fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Kupnja opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE WEB STRANICE

Web stranica: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Ronjenje, podvodna fotografija, savjeti, recenzije ronilačke opreme
Web stranica: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Vijesti o ronjenju, podvodna fotografija, savjeti i savjeti, izvješća o putovanjima
Web stranica: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedini Dive Show u Ujedinjenom Kraljevstvu
Web stranica: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglašavanje unutar naših brendova
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLIJEDITE NAS NA SOCIJALNIM MEDIJIMA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Surađujemo s https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com za svu vašu osnovnu opremu. Razmislite o korištenju gornje pridružene veze za podršku kanalu.

Informacije u ovom videu nisu namijenjene niti se podrazumijevaju kao zamjena za profesionalni SCUBA trening. Sav sadržaj, uključujući tekst, grafiku, slike i informacije, sadržan u ovom videu služi samo u svrhu općih informacija i ne zamjenjuje obuku koju provodi kvalificirani instruktor ronjenja.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Vodiči su plaćeni za Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

