Ronioci u Scapi pronašli su artefakte s HMS Vanguarda

Zvono i artefakti povezani s oružjem s bojnog broda HMS iz Prvog svjetskog rata avangarda have been recovered by scuba divers in Scapa Flow on behalf of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN).

The ship’s sinking in 1917 is believed to have resulted in the biggest accidental loss of life in a single incident in the Royal Navy’s history.

The objects had been identified eight years ago after a dive-team had marked the centenary of the ship’s sinking in 1917 by spending 500 hours mapping the wreck-site, which was spread over a wide area by the force of the explosions that sank the ship. A further survey provedena je 2023.

HMS avangarda bio je Dreadnought od 19,560 1909 tona porinut u Barrow-in-Furnessu 1916. godine, a sudjelovao je u bitci kod Jutlanda XNUMX. godine.

Bojni brod HMS Vanguard izgubljen je 1917. (Kraljevska mornarica)

Velik dio karijere provela je na patrolama Sjevernim morem, ali 9. srpnja 1917. godine, niz časopis explosions occurred while she was at anchor in Scapa Flow. She sank within minutes, with only two of the 848 officers and crew surviving.

Olupina, koja leži na 34 metra dubine, zaštićena je kao ratno groblje tek 1984. godine, do kada je već bila u velikoj mjeri spašena zbog obojenih metala. Središnji dijelovi su podignuti za otpad, iako su drugi, uključujući pramac i krmu, ostali netaknuti na morskom dnu.

HMS avangarda is a Sovereign Immune Wreck, so diving requires special permission from the Ministry of Defence. The project to raise the artefacts conceived by the NMRN and Scapa Flow Museum was three years in the making.

It was carried out with the full support of the Vanguard Crew Photos Project, which is trying to collect photographs of all the warship’s crew through their descendants, and other bodies including the Receiver of Wreck and MoD.

Šestodnevni prozor

A volunteer dive-team operating from the Orkney charter-boat Huskyan, as on the previous surveys, had a six-day window from 29 June in which to recover the artefacts, working in an area extending more than 750m from the wreck-site.

The bell, which had been distorted by the explosion that flung it from the ship, lay about 200m from the main site, with a hole on top where a crown would once have been.

Ploča kampanje za Nile iz Vanguarda (HMS Vanguard 2023. Istraživanje / Marjo Tynkkynen)

Also brought to the surface were a tampion or gun-barrel plug thought to be made of horse-hair and leather, and a metal badge commemorating the Battle of the Nile from one of the main guns. This displayed a bust of Admiral Lord Nelson, who had captained an earlier avangarda.

Nakon konzervacije od strane Nacionalni muzej Kraljevske mornarice, the artefacts are set to be loaned to Orkney’s Muzej Scapa Flow za izložbu. Glavno brodsko zvono može se vidjeti u Muzeju dokova u Barrow-in-Furnessu.

Zvono HMS Vanguard izloženo u muzeju Barrow's Dock

Dreadnoughti Kraljevske mornarice nosili bi tri do pet zvona. Osim glavnog brodskog zvona, vjerojatno je postojalo i zvono na krmi, jedno u strojarnici i manja za svaki brodski čamac i blagovaonicu.

